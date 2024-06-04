High Stakes in Kashmir: Counting Votes Amid Tight Security
The vote counting for Srinagar, Baramulla, and the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir began on Tuesday under stringent security. Among the 66 candidates are PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah. Security has been ramped up across key locations in the Kashmir Valley.
The high-stakes counting of votes for the Srinagar, Baramulla, and Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seats in J-K's Kashmir region commenced on Tuesday, amid heightened security measures.
The fray includes 66 candidates, such as PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, and separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajad Gani Lone, among others.
Vote counting is being conducted at strategic locations, including SKICC in Srinagar, Government Degree College (Boys) in Baramulla, and Government Degree College (Boys) in Anantnag and Rajouri, with additional security personnel deployed to key sites in the Kashmir Valley.
