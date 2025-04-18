Omar Abdullah Challenges Mehbooba Mufti on Dulat's Revelations

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has launched a scathing attack on People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti over her reliance on former RAW chief A S Dulat's new book, which contains claims about National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah questioned Mufti's selective belief in Dulat's writings, asking whether she also trusts the similar controversial excerpts about her father from an earlier publication by Dulat. Mufti's father, the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, previously served as Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister.

Abdullah accused Dulat of habitually overstating facts to drive book sales and criticized his credibility. Meanwhile, Mufti dismissed Dulat's revelations as unsurprising, citing meetings between the Abdullahs and Prime Minister Modi around the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)