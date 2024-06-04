Left Menu

BJP Leads in 17 Lok Sabha Seats in Rajasthan, Counting Underway

The BJP is leading in 17 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan as per early trends from postal ballot counting. Key BJP candidates include Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dushyant Singh. The INDIA bloc has RLP's Hanuman Beniwal and Congress's Murari Lal Meena in the lead. The official trends are yet to be released by the Election Commission.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:18 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making significant headway in Rajasthan, leading in 17 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats as per early counting trends from postal ballots, according to various news channels.

The counting process began promptly at 8 am across 29 centers in the state. As of 8.30 am, key BJP candidates such as Arjun Ram Meghwal in Bikaner, Dushyant Singh in Jhalawar, and CP Joshi in Chittorgarh are among those notably ahead in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, for the INDIA bloc, RLP's Hanuman Beniwal in Nagaur and Congress's Murari Lal Meena in Dausa are currently leading. These trends are subject to the official confirmation by the Election Commission, which has yet to release the final tallies.

