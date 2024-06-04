Early Election Trails: Abdullah and Mufti Behind in Constituencies
Two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are trailing in their constituencies during early vote counting. Abdullah trails in Baramulla against independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid. Mufti trails in Anantnag-Rajouri against NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad. NC's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi leads in Srinagar.
In a significant development, two former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- are trailing in their respective constituencies as counting commenced on Tuesday, per the Election Commission.
Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference (NC), is trailing behind independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency by over 2,600 votes in the first hour.
In a similar scenario, Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), trails by a significant margin of 26,000 votes in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad. Conversely, NC's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is leading by over 3,300 votes in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency against PDP's Waheed Para.
