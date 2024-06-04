Left Menu

Early Election Trails: Abdullah and Mufti Behind in Constituencies

Two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, are trailing in their constituencies during early vote counting. Abdullah trails in Baramulla against independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid. Mufti trails in Anantnag-Rajouri against NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad. NC's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi leads in Srinagar.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:46 IST
Early Election Trails: Abdullah and Mufti Behind in Constituencies
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two former chief ministers of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- are trailing in their respective constituencies as counting commenced on Tuesday, per the Election Commission.

Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference (NC), is trailing behind independent candidate Sheikh Abdul Rashid in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency by over 2,600 votes in the first hour.

In a similar scenario, Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), trails by a significant margin of 26,000 votes in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against NC leader Mian Altaf Ahmad. Conversely, NC's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi is leading by over 3,300 votes in the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency against PDP's Waheed Para.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024