BJP's S S Ahluwalia Takes Early Lead in Asansol Seat

S S Ahluwalia, a heavyweight candidate from the BJP, has taken an early lead in the Asansol seat in West Bengal, surpassing his nearest rival, TMC's Shatrughan Sinha, by 802 votes according to initial trends reported by officials.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

S S Ahluwalia, a heavyweight candidate representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is currently leading in the Asansol seat in West Bengal. According to early trends, Ahluwalia has surpassed his nearest competitor, Shatrughan Sinha of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), by 802 votes.

This early lead underscores a competitive race in the politically significant region of Asansol, reflecting a tightening contest between the major parties.

Election officials have reported these initial trends, setting the stage for an exciting and closely watched election outcome in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

