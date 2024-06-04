BJP's S S Ahluwalia Takes Early Lead in Asansol Seat

S S Ahluwalia, a heavyweight candidate representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is currently leading in the Asansol seat in West Bengal. According to early trends, Ahluwalia has surpassed his nearest competitor, Shatrughan Sinha of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), by 802 votes.

This early lead underscores a competitive race in the politically significant region of Asansol, reflecting a tightening contest between the major parties.

Election officials have reported these initial trends, setting the stage for an exciting and closely watched election outcome in the region.

