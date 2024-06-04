Giriraj Singh Leads in Begusarai: Election Update
Giriraj Singh, a senior BJP leader and Union minister, is currently leading in the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. According to the Election Commission, Singh has garnered 8,174 votes, outpacing his closest rival from CPI, Abdhesh Kumar Roy, who has 6,047 votes. In the 2019 elections, Singh defeated CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar by a margin of over four lakh votes.
In a significant development from Bihar, Giriraj Singh, a senior BJP leader and Union minister, is leading in the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat according to the latest data from the Election Commission.
As of now, Singh has polled 8,174 votes while his nearest competitor, CPI's Abdhesh Kumar Roy, has secured 6,047 votes.
Notably, in the 2019 elections, Singh had defeated CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar with an overwhelming margin of over four lakh votes.
