Giriraj Singh Leads in Begusarai: Election Update

In a significant development from Bihar, Giriraj Singh, a senior BJP leader and Union minister, is leading in the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat according to the latest data from the Election Commission.

As of now, Singh has polled 8,174 votes while his nearest competitor, CPI's Abdhesh Kumar Roy, has secured 6,047 votes.

Notably, in the 2019 elections, Singh had defeated CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar with an overwhelming margin of over four lakh votes.

