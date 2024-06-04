Shantanu Thakur Leads in Bongaon: A Matua Stronghold
Union Minister and BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur holds a significant lead in the Bongaon seat in West Bengal over his TMC rival Biswajit Das by more than 5,389 votes. This constituency is noted for its large Matua community, making this victory particularly significant.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-06-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 10:34 IST
- Country:
- India
In a critical political development, heavyweight BJP candidate and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur is leading in the Bongaon seat of West Bengal, according to the latest data from the Election Commission's website.
Notable for its large Matua community, Bongaon is a crucial constituency, and Thakur's lead of over 5,389 votes against his closest rival, TMC's Biswajit Das, marks a significant moment in the election.
This result underscores the political climate and shifting voter base in West Bengal, particularly within the Matua bastion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress and TMC are sinking ships: PM Modi at poll rally in West Bengal's Jhargram.
Riots have become common under TMC rule in Bengal: PM Modi at Jhargram rally.
Mamata Banerjee Rallies for TMC Support, Criticizes BJP and CPI(M)
Sensing defeat in polls, TMC's frustration at its peak: PM Modi at Jhargram rally.
Kharge Praises Chowdhury Amidst TMC-Congress Tensions in West Bengal