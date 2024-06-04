Shantanu Thakur Leads in Bongaon: A Matua Stronghold

In a critical political development, heavyweight BJP candidate and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur is leading in the Bongaon seat of West Bengal, according to the latest data from the Election Commission's website.

Notable for its large Matua community, Bongaon is a crucial constituency, and Thakur's lead of over 5,389 votes against his closest rival, TMC's Biswajit Das, marks a significant moment in the election.

This result underscores the political climate and shifting voter base in West Bengal, particularly within the Matua bastion.

