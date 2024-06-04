Left Menu

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Lead in Bypolls

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is ahead by 1,770 votes over his Congress rival Tarlochan Singh in the Karnal assembly seat bypolls. The vote counting started at 8 am for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and Karnal. Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra, succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as CM in March.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken a lead of 1,770 votes over Congress rival Tarlochan Singh in the Karnal assembly seat bypolls, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission.

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, includes 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and the Karnal assembly seat. This crucial bypoll comes after Saini's predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, resigned as MLA from Karnal, prompting this election. Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra, was sworn in as Chief Minister on March 12, replacing Khattar, who is now contesting the Karnal parliamentary seat under the BJP banner.

