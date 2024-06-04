Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Takes Lead in Bypolls
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is ahead by 1,770 votes over his Congress rival Tarlochan Singh in the Karnal assembly seat bypolls. The vote counting started at 8 am for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and Karnal. Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra, succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as CM in March.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken a lead of 1,770 votes over Congress rival Tarlochan Singh in the Karnal assembly seat bypolls, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission.
The counting of votes, which began at 8 am, includes 10 Lok Sabha constituencies and the Karnal assembly seat. This crucial bypoll comes after Saini's predecessor, Manohar Lal Khattar, resigned as MLA from Karnal, prompting this election. Saini, the outgoing MP from Kurukshetra, was sworn in as Chief Minister on March 12, replacing Khattar, who is now contesting the Karnal parliamentary seat under the BJP banner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Chief Minister
- Nayab Singh Saini
- Bypolls
- Karnal
- Assembly
- Constituency
- Election
- Trends
- Polling
ALSO READ
Voting begins for Gandey assembly by-poll in Jharkhand: Official.
Polling begins for 35 seats in Odisha's second round of assembly elections: Official.
Polling for 5 Lok Sabha, 35 assembly seats begins in Odisha amid tight security
Jharkhand: 24.02 pc voter turnout till 11 am in Gandey assembly bypoll
Jharkhand: 10.37 pc voter turnout till 9 am in Gandey assembly bypoll