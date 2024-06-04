Chouhan Leads Vidisha by a Landslide

In a resounding electoral performance, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan is currently leading by 1,50,870 votes over his Congress competitor, Pratap Bhanu Sharma, in the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. This update is based on the latest trends reflected on the Election Commission's website.

The process of counting votes began at 8 am on Tuesday, covering all 29 parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh. The early lead by Chouhan signals a strong preference among the electorate in Vidisha as the results unfold.

Political analysts will be closely watching the final outcomes as the counting progresses further, potentially shaping the political landscape in the region.

