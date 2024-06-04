Left Menu

Afzal Ansari Wins Ghazipur Lok Sabha Seat in Major Upset

Samajwadi Party's Afzal Ansari secured a win in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP's Paras Nath Rai by 1,24,861 votes. Ansari garnered 5,39,912 votes against Rai’s 4,15,051 votes. BSP's Umesh Kumar Singh followed with 1,64,964 votes. Ansari is the brother of the late Mukhtar Ansari.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:43 IST
Afzal Ansari Wins Ghazipur Lok Sabha Seat in Major Upset
Afzal Ansari
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Samajwadi Party candidate Afzal Ansari clinched a significant victory in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat. Ansari defeated his nearest rival, BJP's Paras Nath Rai, by a decisive margin of 1,24,861 votes.

Data from the Election Commission reveals that Ansari received a total of 5,39,912 votes, outpacing Rai who garnered 4,15,051 votes. Meanwhile, Umesh Kumar Singh of the BSP secured 1,64,964 votes.

This victory gains additional significance considering Ansari's familial ties; he is the brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024