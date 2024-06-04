Afzal Ansari Wins Ghazipur Lok Sabha Seat in Major Upset
Samajwadi Party's Afzal Ansari secured a win in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP's Paras Nath Rai by 1,24,861 votes. Ansari garnered 5,39,912 votes against Rai’s 4,15,051 votes. BSP's Umesh Kumar Singh followed with 1,64,964 votes. Ansari is the brother of the late Mukhtar Ansari.
In a surprising turn of events, Samajwadi Party candidate Afzal Ansari clinched a significant victory in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat. Ansari defeated his nearest rival, BJP's Paras Nath Rai, by a decisive margin of 1,24,861 votes.
Data from the Election Commission reveals that Ansari received a total of 5,39,912 votes, outpacing Rai who garnered 4,15,051 votes. Meanwhile, Umesh Kumar Singh of the BSP secured 1,64,964 votes.
This victory gains additional significance considering Ansari's familial ties; he is the brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in March.
