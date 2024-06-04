Afzal Ansari Wins Ghazipur Lok Sabha Seat in Major Upset

In a surprising turn of events, Samajwadi Party candidate Afzal Ansari clinched a significant victory in the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat. Ansari defeated his nearest rival, BJP's Paras Nath Rai, by a decisive margin of 1,24,861 votes.

Data from the Election Commission reveals that Ansari received a total of 5,39,912 votes, outpacing Rai who garnered 4,15,051 votes. Meanwhile, Umesh Kumar Singh of the BSP secured 1,64,964 votes.

This victory gains additional significance considering Ansari's familial ties; he is the brother of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who passed away due to cardiac arrest in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)