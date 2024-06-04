Left Menu

BJP's Operation Lotus Fails in Himachal: CM Sukhu on Electoral Outcomes

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that BJP's claim of forming a government has fallen flat, as the Congress sees gains in vote percentage. Despite BJP's success in parliamentary seats, Congress has marked victories in state assembly bypolls, reflecting public approval of its policies.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:57 IST
BJP's Operation Lotus Fails in Himachal: CM Sukhu on Electoral Outcomes
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

In a definitive stance on the recent electoral outcomes, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted on Tuesday that BJP's claim to form a government in the state has collapsed. Sukhu highlighted that the people have rejected what he termed 'the politics of horse-trading.'

Despite the BJP winning all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has secured four out of six assembly bypolls, a significant achievement according to Sukhu. He emphasized that the increased vote percentage for Congress in the latest Lok Sabha elections—from 27.53% in 2019 to 41.67% now—demonstrates growing public support.

Meanwhile, the BJP's vote percentage fell from 69.71% in 2019 to 56.44%. Sukhu affirmed that the state's population has endorsed the Congress-led government's 14-month tenure, applauding its policies. Following the success, a grand celebration was held at the CM's residence in Shimla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024