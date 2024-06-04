BJP's Operation Lotus Fails in Himachal: CM Sukhu on Electoral Outcomes
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that BJP's claim of forming a government has fallen flat, as the Congress sees gains in vote percentage. Despite BJP's success in parliamentary seats, Congress has marked victories in state assembly bypolls, reflecting public approval of its policies.
In a definitive stance on the recent electoral outcomes, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted on Tuesday that BJP's claim to form a government in the state has collapsed. Sukhu highlighted that the people have rejected what he termed 'the politics of horse-trading.'
Despite the BJP winning all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has secured four out of six assembly bypolls, a significant achievement according to Sukhu. He emphasized that the increased vote percentage for Congress in the latest Lok Sabha elections—from 27.53% in 2019 to 41.67% now—demonstrates growing public support.
Meanwhile, the BJP's vote percentage fell from 69.71% in 2019 to 56.44%. Sukhu affirmed that the state's population has endorsed the Congress-led government's 14-month tenure, applauding its policies. Following the success, a grand celebration was held at the CM's residence in Shimla.
