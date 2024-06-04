BJP's Operation Lotus Fails in Himachal: CM Sukhu on Electoral Outcomes

In a definitive stance on the recent electoral outcomes, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted on Tuesday that BJP's claim to form a government in the state has collapsed. Sukhu highlighted that the people have rejected what he termed 'the politics of horse-trading.'

Despite the BJP winning all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has secured four out of six assembly bypolls, a significant achievement according to Sukhu. He emphasized that the increased vote percentage for Congress in the latest Lok Sabha elections—from 27.53% in 2019 to 41.67% now—demonstrates growing public support.

Meanwhile, the BJP's vote percentage fell from 69.71% in 2019 to 56.44%. Sukhu affirmed that the state's population has endorsed the Congress-led government's 14-month tenure, applauding its policies. Following the success, a grand celebration was held at the CM's residence in Shimla.

