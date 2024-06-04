Left Menu

BJP Sweeps Odisha: A Victory for Good Governance and Culture

With BJP securing a decisive win in Odisha's Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude and assured the state's residents of an unwavering commitment to their dreams and progress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the voters and emphasized the promotion of Odia culture.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the BJP securing a decisive win in the Odisha Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the state's residents, assuring them that his party will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister said, 'Thank you Odisha! It's a resounding victory for good governance and celebrating Odisha's unique culture. BJP will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the dreams of people and taking Odisha to new heights of progress.' Modi also praised the dedication of BJP workers in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the people of Odisha for giving BJP the opportunity to serve. 'This victory achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will realize the pledge for a 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Odisha'. I assure the people that BJP will work dedicatedly for the all-round development of the state,' Shah noted in his X post. The BJP has won 50 Assembly seats and is leading in 28 other constituencies in the 147-member Odisha Assembly, also securing six Lok Sabha seats and leading in 13 other constituencies.

