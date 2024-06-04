NDA to form third successive government at Centre, first such occasion in Indian politics: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda said on Tuesday that it is for the first time an alliance is going to form the government at the Centre for the third consecutive time as he thanked people for supporting the NDA which is poised to win 290 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nadda also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the people's mandate for another term.

"After the formation of the NDA, it's for the first time in the history of Indian politics that an alliance will form a government for the third time in a row. We are fortunate to witness the moment when Modi ji will become Prime Minister for the third time," Nadda said while addressing the BJP workers at the party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday. "We all know that be it elections or leading the nation, PM Modi has always led the country, party, and the people from the front. I congratulate him," he added.

Recalling the victory of the NDA in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the BJP chief said, "We know that the country took a new turn in politics and scripted history after 2014. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a strong government was formed after 2014. This strong government was again blessed by the people in 2019. PM Modi's policies have been blessed once again in 2024 and we are witnessing this historic day." Nadda also hit out at the opposition coalition, the INDIA bloc asking them to do self-introspection, and said, "This opportunist alliance (INDIA alliance) has been rejected for the third time."

He claimed the country rejected the opposition alliance because they prioritized their "selfish interests." "In West Bengal, we moved up to 77 seats from 3. For the first time, the BJP is going to form the government in Odisha. Some people who win 30-40 seats forget how the country is standing with Modi ji, instead start celebrating," Nadda said.

"In Odisha, we won 80 seats and our vote share is 40 per cent. Similarly, people voted in favour of the NDA and BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. In Andhra Pradesh, our allies will form the government. In Kerala, the BJP opened its account," he pointed out. The BJP chief congratulated all allies and party workers for "ensuring" the NDA victory. "Today, I congratulate all the NDA allies and all the BJP workers who have worked tirelessly to ensure victory for the NDA," Nadda said.

According to the latest ECI trends, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ahead in 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats. The BJP won 167 seats and is leading in 73 seats and the Congress won 69 seats and is leading in 30 seats. The BJP had won a majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, securing 282 seats in 2014 and improving its tally to 303 seats in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

