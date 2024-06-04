Left Menu

Sanjay Seth Retains Ranchi Seat in Election Battle against Yashaswini Sahay

BJP MP Sanjay Seth retained the Ranchi seat, defeating Congress's Yashaswini Sahay by 1.20 lakh votes. The Ranchi seat saw a turnout of 65.36%, slightly better than 2019's 64.49%. Prominent figures like Modi, Amit Shah, and Priyanka Gandhi actively campaigned for their respective candidates.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:03 IST
In a tightly contested battle, BJP MP Sanjay Seth has retained the Ranchi seat by defeating Congress's newcomer Yashaswini Sahay by a margin of 1.20 lakh votes, according to the Election Commission. This victory marks a significant political milestone for Seth, who previously won the seat in 2019 against Yashaswini's father, Subodh Kant Sahay, with a margin of 2.82 lakh votes.

The election saw a voter turnout of 65.36%, a marginal increase from 2019's 64.49%. High-profile campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah rallied for Seth, while Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi supported Yashaswini's debut in politics.

The polls, held on May 25, showcased a spirited contest and underscored the intense political commitment from both major parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

