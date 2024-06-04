Left Menu

AAP Faces Crushing Defeat in Gujarat Lok Sabha Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat under the INDIA bloc alliance but faced defeat. AAP's Bharuch candidate, Chaitar Vasava, lost to BJP's Mansukh Vasava, while Umesh Makwana was defeated by BJP’s Nimuben Bambhaniya in Bhavnagar. The BJP captured 25 out of 26 seats in the state.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:29 IST
AAP Faces Crushing Defeat in Gujarat Lok Sabha Polls
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) found itself on the losing side in Gujarat's Lok Sabha elections. The party, part of the INDIA bloc, contested two of the 26 seats but faced formidable opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Bharuch, AAP candidate Chaitar Vasava was defeated by BJP stalwart, six-term Member of Parliament Mansukh Vasava, losing by a margin of 85,696 votes, even after winning some legal reprieves to campaign effectively. Umesh Makwana, AAP's candidate in Bhavnagar, faced an even bigger defeat, losing to Nimuben Bambhaniya by over 4.55 lakh votes.

Sitting AAP MLAs, both Vasava and Makwana, were unable to tilt the scales in their favor, contributing to BJP's near-total sweep of 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat. Only the Congress managed to secure a victory in the Banaskantha constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024