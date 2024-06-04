AAP Faces Crushing Defeat in Gujarat Lok Sabha Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) found itself on the losing side in Gujarat's Lok Sabha elections. The party, part of the INDIA bloc, contested two of the 26 seats but faced formidable opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Bharuch, AAP candidate Chaitar Vasava was defeated by BJP stalwart, six-term Member of Parliament Mansukh Vasava, losing by a margin of 85,696 votes, even after winning some legal reprieves to campaign effectively. Umesh Makwana, AAP's candidate in Bhavnagar, faced an even bigger defeat, losing to Nimuben Bambhaniya by over 4.55 lakh votes.

Sitting AAP MLAs, both Vasava and Makwana, were unable to tilt the scales in their favor, contributing to BJP's near-total sweep of 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat. Only the Congress managed to secure a victory in the Banaskantha constituency.

