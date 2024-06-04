AAP Faces Crushing Defeat in Gujarat Lok Sabha Polls
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat under the INDIA bloc alliance but faced defeat. AAP's Bharuch candidate, Chaitar Vasava, lost to BJP's Mansukh Vasava, while Umesh Makwana was defeated by BJP’s Nimuben Bambhaniya in Bhavnagar. The BJP captured 25 out of 26 seats in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) found itself on the losing side in Gujarat's Lok Sabha elections. The party, part of the INDIA bloc, contested two of the 26 seats but faced formidable opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In Bharuch, AAP candidate Chaitar Vasava was defeated by BJP stalwart, six-term Member of Parliament Mansukh Vasava, losing by a margin of 85,696 votes, even after winning some legal reprieves to campaign effectively. Umesh Makwana, AAP's candidate in Bhavnagar, faced an even bigger defeat, losing to Nimuben Bambhaniya by over 4.55 lakh votes.
Sitting AAP MLAs, both Vasava and Makwana, were unable to tilt the scales in their favor, contributing to BJP's near-total sweep of 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat. Only the Congress managed to secure a victory in the Banaskantha constituency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Gujarat
- Bharuch
- Bhavnagar
- Mansukh Vasava
- elections
- BJP
- Chaitar Vasava
- Umesh Makwana
- INDIA bloc
ALSO READ
We will be able to stop BJP from getting majority seats: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress
"Will observe fast as penance to Lord Jagannath": BJP's Sambit Patra apologetic for 'slip of tongue' in Puri
"The dictatorship of BJP across country has angered people:" Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi