Narendra Modi's Historic Third Term: Challenges and Alliances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government for a third consecutive term despite significant losses in key states. The BJP and its allies are leading in around 290 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Modi stressed a focus on combating corruption and emphasized collaboration with all states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the cusp of forming the government for the third consecutive term. Despite substantial setbacks in pivotal Hindi heartland states, Modi's BJP and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are leading in about 290 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

On the brink of an unprecedented third tenure, Modi reaffirmed his commitment to fight corruption and collaborate with states across party lines, ensuring nationwide development. This marks the first time in his political journey that Modi will rely on coalition support to govern.

The election results also signaled a resurgence for the main opposition Congress party under Rahul Gandhi, and underscored the crucial role of regional parties like the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. Despite not achieving the expected landslide victory, the NDA maintains a significant presence, necessitating strategic coalitions. The Congress-led opposition bloc also made notable gains, especially in Rajasthan and Haryana.

