Modi Pledges United Development in Historic Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, preparing to embark on an unprecedented third consecutive term, emphatically pledged on Tuesday to collaborate with all states, irrespective of the party in power, to advance India into a developed nation.

In his inaugural address following the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, Modi articulated his vision for his new term, emphasizing significant decisions and a resolute focus on eliminating corruption. 'The fight against corruption is intensifying daily,' Modi stated. 'Corruption is being shamelessly glorified for political gain, but in our third term, the NDA will concentrate heavily on eradicating all forms of corruption.'

Modi's discourse did not dwell on the NDA's reduced numbers in Parliament but highlighted the 'clean sweep' victories in assembly elections and Lok Sabha seats in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. His address at the BJP headquarters celebrated the future policy roadmap of his government, which marks a historic third consecutive term in six decades.

