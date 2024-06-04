Left Menu

Modi Pledges United Development in Historic Third Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to commence his third consecutive term, vowed to collaborate with all states and root out corruption. Emphasizing the development of India, Modi declared his government’s dedication to women-centric and green policies, while continuing major reforms and ensuring a cooperative federal structure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:40 IST
Modi Pledges United Development in Historic Third Term
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, preparing to embark on an unprecedented third consecutive term, emphatically pledged on Tuesday to collaborate with all states, irrespective of the party in power, to advance India into a developed nation.

In his inaugural address following the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, Modi articulated his vision for his new term, emphasizing significant decisions and a resolute focus on eliminating corruption. 'The fight against corruption is intensifying daily,' Modi stated. 'Corruption is being shamelessly glorified for political gain, but in our third term, the NDA will concentrate heavily on eradicating all forms of corruption.'

Modi's discourse did not dwell on the NDA's reduced numbers in Parliament but highlighted the 'clean sweep' victories in assembly elections and Lok Sabha seats in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. His address at the BJP headquarters celebrated the future policy roadmap of his government, which marks a historic third consecutive term in six decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024