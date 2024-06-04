Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Resounding Victory in Karimnagar
BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has retained the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana with a remarkable victory margin of over 2.25 lakh votes. He received 5,85,116 votes, significantly more than his main competitor, V Rajender Rao of Congress, who secured 3,59,907 votes.
PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:54 IST
Notably, Sanjay Kumar, a former BJP chief in Telangana, had earlier triumphed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency with a margin of over 89,000 votes.
