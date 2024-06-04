Left Menu

Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Resounding Victory in Karimnagar

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has retained the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana with a remarkable victory margin of over 2.25 lakh votes. He received 5,85,116 votes, significantly more than his main competitor, V Rajender Rao of Congress, who secured 3,59,907 votes.

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 04-06-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:54 IST
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has successfully retained the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana. The seasoned politician won with an impressive margin of over 2.25 lakh votes.

Sanjay Kumar received a total of 5,85,116 votes, while his nearest rival, V Rajender Rao from Congress, managed to secure 3,59,907 votes.

Notably, Sanjay Kumar, a former BJP chief in Telangana, had earlier triumphed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency with a margin of over 89,000 votes.

