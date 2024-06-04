Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Resounding Victory in Karimnagar

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has successfully retained the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana. The seasoned politician won with an impressive margin of over 2.25 lakh votes.

Sanjay Kumar received a total of 5,85,116 votes, while his nearest rival, V Rajender Rao from Congress, managed to secure 3,59,907 votes.

Notably, Sanjay Kumar, a former BJP chief in Telangana, had earlier triumphed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency with a margin of over 89,000 votes.

