Delhi Elections: 91% of Candidates Forfeit Deposits in Crushing Defeat

In a striking outcome of Delhi's Lok Sabha elections, a staggering 91% of candidates failed to secure their security deposits. According to the Election Commission, 148 of the 162 hopefuls didn't manage to achieve the necessary 16.67% of votes in their constituencies.

Across Delhi's seven constituencies, the ruling AAP-Congress alliance faced a clean sweep by the BJP. The numbers highlight a stark reality: in Chandani Chowk 23 candidates lost their deposits, in New Delhi 15, South Delhi 20, East Delhi 18, West Delhi 22, North East Delhi 26 and North West Delhi 24. Even the BSP, vying for all seven seats, finished consistently in third place.

Notably, Ashok Kumar Gupta, an independent candidate from Chandani Chowk, recorded the lowest vote count, amassing just 140 votes. This outcome underscores the electoral dominance of the BJP and the challenging path ahead for other political aspirants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)