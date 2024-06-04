"I bow down to people...": Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai after facing defeat in Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai lost to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Raj Kumar, though he managed to garner over four lakh votes in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. Annamalai thanked the people of the constituency for giving 'historic (number) votes in the history' of Coimbatore for the NDA.

"I bow down to the people of the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency & thank the 4.5 lakh voters who bestowed their faith in the NDA & @BJP4TamilNadu. You believed in the vision of our PM, Narendra Modi, for his Viksit Bharat. You have given us historic votes in the history of Coimbatore PC for NDA, and still, we were short of the winning mark," Annamalai said in a post on X. He congratulated DMK's Raj Kumar for winning the seat and wished the candidates of other political parties and also the independent candidates who participated in the race in Coimbatore.

"Finally, I assure the loving people of Kovai that we will double our efforts to win your love & mandate in the future!" he said. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the DMK won seven seats and was leading on 15 out of the total 39 seats.

The seat position of its allies as per the ECI data are Congress (9) leading on 6 and won three, Communist Party of India won 2, Communist Party of India (Marxist) won two, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2) leading on 1 and won one seat, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (1) and Indian Union Muslim League was leading on one seat. At the national level, as per the ECI data, NDA was leading or won 291 seats while the INDIA bloc was leading or won 234 seats. Similarly, the BJP won 203 seats and was leading on 37 seats and the Congress party was leading on 20 seats and won 79 seats. (ANI)

