BJP Secures Majority in Odisha Assembly with 74 Seats

The BJP clinched a decisive majority in the Odisha Assembly, securing 74 seats in the 147-member House, according to the Election Commission of India.

The BJD, the party in power since 2000, managed to secure 50 Assembly seats and was leading in one constituency. Meanwhile, the Congress secured 14 seats.

In comparison to the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP's performance marks a significant improvement, having previously won only 23 seats while the BJD had secured 113 and the Congress 9.

