BJP Secures Majority in Odisha Assembly with 74 Seats
The BJP clinched a majority in the Odisha Assembly by securing 74 seats in the 147-member House, as per the Election Commission of India. This marks a significant gain for BJP, while BJD won 50 seats and the Congress 14. The BJP's performance shows a substantial improvement from its previous standings.
The BJP clinched a decisive majority in the Odisha Assembly, securing 74 seats in the 147-member House, according to the Election Commission of India.
The BJD, the party in power since 2000, managed to secure 50 Assembly seats and was leading in one constituency. Meanwhile, the Congress secured 14 seats.
In comparison to the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP's performance marks a significant improvement, having previously won only 23 seats while the BJD had secured 113 and the Congress 9.
