India Urges Bangladesh for Minority Protection Amid Political Shifts

India expressed concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and interim government leader Muhammad Yunus. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted India's push for fresh elections in Bangladesh, citing democracy’s reliance on electoral mandates. The meeting marked a critical moment in India-Bangladesh relations.

India's concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh were a focal point during the recent meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim government leader Muhammad Yunus. The talks, held in Bangkok, saw Modi emphasizing the need for the protection of Bangladesh's Hindu community amid rising fundamentalism.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the importance of electoral processes for democracies and reiterated India's vested interest in Bangladesh's political stability. This meeting follows the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government, a shift that has sharply impacted India's relationship with its neighbor.

Jaishankar also addressed the politically sensitive extradition request of Sheikh Hasina, currently residing in New Delhi, dismissing the narrative of unethical political motivations associated with the meeting. India's historical ties with Bangladesh were emphasized as grounds for its enduring concern and well-wishing.

