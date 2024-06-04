Left Menu

BJP-Led NDA Dominates in Bihar Amid Tough Competition

The BJP-led NDA maintained the upper hand in Bihar, winning 30 out of 40 seats, but lost some ground to the INDIA bloc. RJD showed resilience, scoring four seats with the highest vote share. Prominent faces among the winners include Union ministers and JD(U) candidates with significant victory margins.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:56 IST
  India

The BJP-led NDA emerged dominant in Bihar, securing three-fourths of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats, although some ground was lost to the INDIA bloc.

BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) each won 12 seats. Other significant wins include five by Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and a debut win in Gaya by ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led coalition had nearly swept Bihar with 39 out of 40 seats. In the latest elections, despite contesting one more seat than JD(U), BJP's vote share of 20.51% exceeded JD(U)'s 18.53%. Notably, seven JD(U) candidates won by margins exceeding one lakh votes, compared to five in BJP. The Muzaffarpur BJP candidate secured the highest victory margin of 2.35 lakh votes against former ally-turned-Congress candidate Ajay Nishad.

Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, and Rajiv Pratap Rudy marked essential wins for BJP, although Union minister RK Singh lost Arrah to CPI(ML) Liberation's Sudama Prasad. Dream runs for Chirag Paswan in Hajipur and notable wins for Shambhavi Chaudhary in Samastipur topped the highlights for LJP(RV).

RJD's top achiever, Misa Bharti from Patliputra, broke a familial jinx. The Congress retained Kishanganj and wrested Katihar and Sasaram. Noteworthy battles included Pappu Yadav's win in Purnea as an Independent, defeating JD(U)'s Abhay Kushwaha.

