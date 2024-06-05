Left Menu

Indore Sets New Record with Highest NOTA Votes in History

Indore has set a new national record by registering the highest-ever NOTA votes at 2,18,674 during the recent Lok Sabha elections. Despite BJP's Shankar Lalwani winning with a massive margin, all other candidates lost their security deposits. Historically, the NOTA option continues to symbolize voter dissatisfaction.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:15 IST
Indore Sets New Record with Highest NOTA Votes in History
  • Country:
  • India

Indore has made history by logging the highest-ever NOTA votes in the country's electoral history at 2,18,674, surpassing the previous record held by Bihar's Gopalganj in 2019. Despite this notable protest vote, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani won the Lok Sabha seat with an overwhelming margin of 11,75,092 votes.

Interestingly, all 13 candidates contending against Lalwani forfeited their security deposits, a clear sign of voter rejection. In electoral terms, this occurs when a candidate receives fewer than one-sixth of the total valid votes cast, leading to the forfeiture of their deposit as mandated by the Election Commission.

At a notable 16.28 percent of the total votes cast, the NOTA option reflected widespread voter dissatisfaction. Lalwani's closest opponent, Sanjay Solanki of the BSP, could only muster 51,659 votes. The support for NOTA was bolstered by a Congress call after their candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew, forcing the party out of the race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024