Congress Surges in Lok Sabha: A Mandate Against Modi
After failing to secure a majority in Lok Sabha elections, BJP faces a political backlash as the Congress-party led INDIA bloc explores alliance opportunities. Rahul Gandhi and key Congress leaders emphasize the electoral mandate against PM Modi, signaling potential government formation efforts with opposition partners.
In a dramatic twist following the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP did not secure a majority, prompting the Congress to declare this outcome as a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress and its allies from the India bloc now eye potential alliances for government formation.
At a joint press conference, Congress leaders including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi asserted readiness to decide their next steps following discussions with allies. Rahul Gandhi highlighted unity within the alliance, despite questions on engaging former partners like JDU and TDP.
Despite BJP emerging as the single largest party, the Congress's significant gains suggest a robust opposition front. Kharge emphasized that the election results are a victory for democracy, while Rahul Gandhi reiterated the need for collaborative governance and upholding constitutional values.
