BJP Faces Severe Setback in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls, MVA Emerges Strong

The BJP witnessed a severe setback in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls, with its seat count dwindling to less than half of what it secured in 2019. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, composed of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar), celebrated a strong performance, set to capture 30 out of 48 contested seats.

Despite aiming high with a target of winning 45-plus seats, the BJP-led NDA fell short, securing only nine seats compared to the 23 it won in 2019. Shiv Sena, an NDA ally, won seven seats, while Ajit Pawar's NCP took one seat. Sunetra Pawar faced defeat in Baramati to Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

As results continued to unfold, the Congress won nine seats with leads in four more, Shiv Sena (UBT) won eight with a lead in one seat, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) captured five seats with leads in three. Vishal Patil's independent win in Sangli further bolstered the MVA tally, potentially increasing it to 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)