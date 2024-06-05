Left Menu

BJP Faces Severe Setback in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls, MVA Emerges Strong

The BJP suffered a significant defeat in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls, with its tally reduced from 2019. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) gained momentum, poised to secure 30 out of 48 seats, outperforming the BJP-led NDA.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:24 IST
BJP Faces Severe Setback in Maharashtra Lok Sabha Polls, MVA Emerges Strong
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP witnessed a severe setback in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha polls, with its seat count dwindling to less than half of what it secured in 2019. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, composed of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar), celebrated a strong performance, set to capture 30 out of 48 contested seats.

Despite aiming high with a target of winning 45-plus seats, the BJP-led NDA fell short, securing only nine seats compared to the 23 it won in 2019. Shiv Sena, an NDA ally, won seven seats, while Ajit Pawar's NCP took one seat. Sunetra Pawar faced defeat in Baramati to Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

As results continued to unfold, the Congress won nine seats with leads in four more, Shiv Sena (UBT) won eight with a lead in one seat, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) captured five seats with leads in three. Vishal Patil's independent win in Sangli further bolstered the MVA tally, potentially increasing it to 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024