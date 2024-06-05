Global Leaders Congratulate Modi on Historic Election Triumph

Global leaders, including Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, extended their warm congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA coalition's electoral victory.

Wickremesinghe emphasized the strong partnership between India and Sri Lanka, noting, "As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India." Similarly, Dahal hailed the successful democratic exercise and expressed eagerness for continued collaboration.

Leaders from Mauritius, Maldives, and Bhutan also lauded Modi's leadership, each highlighting their aspirations for deeper bilateral ties and shared prosperity. Modi's victory marks the historic third consecutive term for his party in the Lok Sabha elections.

