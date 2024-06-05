Left Menu

Global Leaders Congratulate Modi on Historic Election Triumph

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, among others, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP-led NDA coalition for their victory in the general elections. Leaders expressed their eagerness to strengthen bilateral ties and work closely with Modi.

PTI | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:32 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Global leaders, including Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, extended their warm congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP-led NDA coalition's electoral victory.

Wickremesinghe emphasized the strong partnership between India and Sri Lanka, noting, "As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India." Similarly, Dahal hailed the successful democratic exercise and expressed eagerness for continued collaboration.

Leaders from Mauritius, Maldives, and Bhutan also lauded Modi's leadership, each highlighting their aspirations for deeper bilateral ties and shared prosperity. Modi's victory marks the historic third consecutive term for his party in the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

