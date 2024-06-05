Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Triumphs in Uttar Pradesh: Family Members Secure Multiple Seats

Akhilesh Yadav and four family members achieved significant victories in the Uttar Pradesh elections, with the Samajwadi Party emerging as the largest party. Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Akshay Yadav, and Aditya Yadav all secured their respective seats, emphasizing the party's strong presence in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:41 IST
In a significant political development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with four other family members, has emerged victorious in the Uttar Pradesh elections. The party established itself as the largest party in the state, winning 36 seats and leading in one more.

Akhilesh Yadav secured a resounding victory over his BJP rival Subrat Pathak by a margin of 1,70,922 votes. His wife, Dimple Yadav, also clinched the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, defeating BJP's Jaiveer Singh by a margin of 2,21,639 votes.

Furthermore, Dharmendra Yadav won in Azamgarh, Akshay Yadav triumphed in Firozabad, and Aditya Yadav, son of Shivpal Yadav, claimed victory in Badaun. These wins underscore the Samajwadi Party's resurgent position in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.

