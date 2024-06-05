Left Menu

Congress Celebrates Major Gains, BJP Faces Setbacks but Poised for Government

Hundreds gathered at the AICC headquarters celebrating impressive Congress gains, contrasting with the deserted AAP office. Rahul Gandhi addressed the media, asserting the electorate's rejection of Modi's leadership. Despite BJP's setbacks in key states, they are set to form the government with NDA partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 00:49 IST
Congress Celebrates Major Gains, BJP Faces Setbacks but Poised for Government
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

A large assembly of party supporters, brandishing party flags, converged at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Tuesday, marking a stark victory celebrated by the Congress in several states.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office stood deserted. The celebratory tunes of 'dhol and nagada' echoed around the Congress office and the residence of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference, affirming that the marginalized sections of society had risen in defense of the Constitution. Highlighting the electorate's preference, he remarked, "The country has voiced it does not want Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in charge."

The opposition INDIA bloc's gain in seats could position them as a formidable force, even as BJP faces setbacks in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. However, with an estimated 290 seats, the BJP-led NDA is poised to form the government. In Delhi, while AAP faced a complete wipeout, Gopal Rai asserted their candidates put up a tough fight in adverse conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
3
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global
4
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Embarks on Strategic Visit to China

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Job Hunt: Harnessing Online Job Portal Data in Asia and the Pacific

Tax Boost: How Revenue Fuels Economic Growth

Revolutionizing Finance for Sustainable Futures

Transforming Agriculture for a Sustainable Future: World Bank’s New Toolkit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024