Congress Celebrates Major Gains, BJP Faces Setbacks but Poised for Government

A large assembly of party supporters, brandishing party flags, converged at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Tuesday, marking a stark victory celebrated by the Congress in several states.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office stood deserted. The celebratory tunes of 'dhol and nagada' echoed around the Congress office and the residence of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference, affirming that the marginalized sections of society had risen in defense of the Constitution. Highlighting the electorate's preference, he remarked, "The country has voiced it does not want Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in charge."

The opposition INDIA bloc's gain in seats could position them as a formidable force, even as BJP faces setbacks in key states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. However, with an estimated 290 seats, the BJP-led NDA is poised to form the government. In Delhi, while AAP faced a complete wipeout, Gopal Rai asserted their candidates put up a tough fight in adverse conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)