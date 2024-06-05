Left Menu

Sujan Chakraborty Falls Short as Saugata Roy Clinches Fourth Term

In the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency, CPI(M) candidate Sujan Chakraborty lost to veteran Trinamool Congress nominee Saugata Roy, who secured his fourth consecutive term. Chakraborty, a central committee member of CPI(M), secured only 2,40,784 votes, falling behind Roy by 2,87,795 votes, and finishing third.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant electoral contest, CPI(M) candidate Sujan Chakraborty was unable to unseat the Trinamool Congress in the Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. The Election Commission data revealed that veteran nominee Saugata Roy won a fourth consecutive term, continuing his winning streak.

According to the official count, Chakraborty managed to secure only 2,40,784 votes, placing him 2,87,795 votes behind Roy's tally. He finished in third place, even trailing behind BJP candidate Silbhadra Dutta, who lost to Roy by 70,660 votes.

Chakraborty, previously touted as the dark horse in the race, could not capitalize on his past political experience including his term as a Lok Sabha member from the Jadavpur constituency from 2004 to 2009. Despite his active political career and his role as a student leader, he failed to overcome the TMC's dominance in Dum Dum.

