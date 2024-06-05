Left Menu

US Trade Group Hails India's Democratic Triumph

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) praised India's successful general elections and the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) third term victory. The Election Commission declared results for 542 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, with BJP winning 240 seats and Congress 99. The vibrant and resilient democratic process was widely lauded globally.

  • Country:
  • United States

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has commended India's successful general elections and the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) historic third consecutive term win. The Forum's board congratulated the Indian citizens for concluding another significant chapter in their proud democratic history, reflecting the resilience and vibrancy of India's democratic values.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to form the government once again as the BJP-led NDA secured a majority in the Lok Sabha. Despite facing losses in key Hindi heartland states, the NDA's victory reflects the profound trust vested in its leadership by the electorate. The Election Commission of India announced the results for 542 of the 543 constituencies, with the BJP emerging victorious in 240 seats, while the Congress managed 99.

The elections, observed globally, involved nearly a billion voters and were celebrated for their sheer scope and fairness. USISPF emphasized that India's democratic process serves as an exemplar for the world, and underscored their commitment to continuing the strong US-India strategic partnership. The elections also indicated a resurgence of the opposition Congress and highlighted the significant role of regional parties.

