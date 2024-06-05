Left Menu

US Congress Commemorates Tiananmen Square Anniversary, Warns of Modern-Day CCP Repression

Members of the US Congress honored the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, warning that the Chinese Communist Party remains as repressive today as it was in 1989. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi expressed concerns about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's willingness to use violence to achieve his goals.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 05:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 05:31 IST
Members of the US Congress on Tuesday commemorated the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, drawing stark parallels between the repression then and today's Chinese Communist Party. Lawmakers emphasized that the party remains as ruthless and suppressive as it was in 1989.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the ranking Democrat on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, explicitly warned that Chinese leader Xi Jinping could resort to violence to achieve his objectives, citing past actions as indicators.

The commemorations, attended by former student leaders of the Tiananmen movement and young activists from mainland China and Hong Kong, highlight the shift in US policy towards a competitive stance with China aimed at curbing its growing global influence. The event also included a candlelight vigil, underscoring the enduring impact of the Tiananmen crackdown on human rights discourse worldwide.

