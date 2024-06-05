Modi's Invincibility Shattered: A New Era for Indian Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's once-unquestioned dominance in Indian politics faces new challenges following the recent general elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority but fell short of a sweeping victory, revealing cracks in Modi's stronghold.

The international media was quick to note the change, highlighting the unexpected setback. The New York Times pointed to a 'shattered aura of invincibility,' while The Washington Post described a shift from global admiration to domestic dissatisfaction.

This election has breathed new life into the Congress Party-led Opposition, reversing predictions of their decline. Analysts suggest Modi's third term will likely see a focus on domestic issues, emphasizing public welfare and fair distribution of growth benefits. However, his performance has political ramifications that will require newfound coalition support.

