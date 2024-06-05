Left Menu

Modi's Invincibility Shattered: A New Era for Indian Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aura of invincibility has been shattered by recent Indian general elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies managed to secure a majority but lost strong support, marking a renewed opportunity for the Opposition. The results signify a political shift and indicate Modi's vulnerability.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:34 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's once-unquestioned dominance in Indian politics faces new challenges following the recent general elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a majority but fell short of a sweeping victory, revealing cracks in Modi's stronghold.

The international media was quick to note the change, highlighting the unexpected setback. The New York Times pointed to a 'shattered aura of invincibility,' while The Washington Post described a shift from global admiration to domestic dissatisfaction.

This election has breathed new life into the Congress Party-led Opposition, reversing predictions of their decline. Analysts suggest Modi's third term will likely see a focus on domestic issues, emphasizing public welfare and fair distribution of growth benefits. However, his performance has political ramifications that will require newfound coalition support.

