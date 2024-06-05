Dimple Yadav Claims Uttar Pradesh Rejects BJP Rule for Lack of Development

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav stated on Wednesday that the results of the Lok Sabha elections indicate a clear rejection of the BJP by the people of Uttar Pradesh. She contended that the state has seen no meaningful development during the decade-long BJP rule.

Highlighting her decisive victory in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,21,639 votes over BJP's Jaiveer Singh, Yadav asserted that the electorate has lost confidence in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's long-term vision for the state.

Addressing the broader political landscape, Yadav expressed optimism about the INDIA bloc's strong position and performance, underscoring the importance of strategic coordination among its leaders for potential future governance. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential third term, she refrained from speculation, emphasizing that only time would reveal the outcome.

