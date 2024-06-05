Dimple Yadav Claims Uttar Pradesh Rejects BJP Rule for Lack of Development
Dimple Yadav of the Samajwadi Party asserts that Uttar Pradesh voters rejected BJP in the Lok Sabha elections due to inadequate development under their regime. Citing a decade of stagnation under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, she emphasizes the significance of the INDIA bloc's strong performance and potential future government.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav stated on Wednesday that the results of the Lok Sabha elections indicate a clear rejection of the BJP by the people of Uttar Pradesh. She contended that the state has seen no meaningful development during the decade-long BJP rule.
Highlighting her decisive victory in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,21,639 votes over BJP's Jaiveer Singh, Yadav asserted that the electorate has lost confidence in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's long-term vision for the state.
Addressing the broader political landscape, Yadav expressed optimism about the INDIA bloc's strong position and performance, underscoring the importance of strategic coordination among its leaders for potential future governance. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's potential third term, she refrained from speculation, emphasizing that only time would reveal the outcome.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Big undercurrent in favour of INDIA bloc; Response of people towards us has changed: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge to PTI.
Entire world will witness how INDIA bloc is routed in this election by people: PM Narendra Modi in Bihar's Motihari.
Kejriwal Predicts INDIA Bloc's Ascendancy, Modi Government's Decline
With completion of each poll phase, it is getting clear that Modi govt is going, INDIA bloc is coming to power on June 4: CM Kejriwal.
India of 21st century cannot move ahead with INDIA bloc's sins: PM Modi in Bihar's Motihari.