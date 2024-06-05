Pakistani Politician Foresees Indian Politics' Shift Post-Election
A senior Pakistani politician suggested that Pakistan may become an 'external' factor in Indian politics following Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance's unexpected performance in the recent elections. Sherry Rehman highlighted strained Pak-India ties and questioned if this setback would prompt Modi to seek regional peace.
In a noteworthy development, a senior Pakistani politician has indicated that Pakistan may emerge as a significant 'external' factor in Indian politics following the below-par electoral performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance.
Senator Sherry Rehman, representing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), took to social media platform X to discuss the ramifications of the recently concluded Indian elections on Pak-India relations.
Rehman raised pertinent questions about Modi's focus towards regional stability and peace with Pakistan in light of the electoral setback. She stated, "Will Modi's setback make him focus a little more on stabilizing the region and seeking peace with Pakistan? That will depend on a huge shift in narrative and although brand Modi is down, it is not out."
