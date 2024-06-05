Left Menu

Pakistani Politician Foresees Indian Politics' Shift Post-Election

A senior Pakistani politician suggested that Pakistan may become an 'external' factor in Indian politics following Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led alliance's unexpected performance in the recent elections. Sherry Rehman highlighted strained Pak-India ties and questioned if this setback would prompt Modi to seek regional peace.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-06-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 19:16 IST
Pakistani Politician Foresees Indian Politics' Shift Post-Election
politician
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a noteworthy development, a senior Pakistani politician has indicated that Pakistan may emerge as a significant 'external' factor in Indian politics following the below-par electoral performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance.

Senator Sherry Rehman, representing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), took to social media platform X to discuss the ramifications of the recently concluded Indian elections on Pak-India relations.

Rehman raised pertinent questions about Modi's focus towards regional stability and peace with Pakistan in light of the electoral setback. She stated, "Will Modi's setback make him focus a little more on stabilizing the region and seeking peace with Pakistan? That will depend on a huge shift in narrative and although brand Modi is down, it is not out."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024