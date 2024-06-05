"Will perform better in future": Shrikant Shinde on BJP's poor Maharashtra show

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poor show in Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, which brought the tally down to nine seats from 23 in 2019, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday asserted that the party would perform better in future. "NDA has performed well everywhere. Certain situations come up sometimes but it is not permanent. In the coming times, the situation will change. We will perform better... We will analyse the mistakes we made and win strongly the next time", Shinde said while speaking to ANI.

Shinde successfully retained the Kalyan constituency with a margin of 2,09,144 votes. However, the overall performance of the BJP saw a giant dip from the 2019 LS polls. The party gained nine seats against 23 in 2019. The total tally of the MVA stood at 17, with that of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar) being seven and one respectively.

The Congress, on the other hand, marginally improved its seat share by securing 13 seats in the state. Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the blame for the party's poor show in the state.

"Whatever loss we suffered in the LS polls in Maharashtra, I take full responsibility for it. Therefore, I urge the top leadership to relieve me of my ministerial duties for I need to work for the party and contribute my time to the preparations of the state assembly polls", he said. The BJP victory tally was much lower than its 2019 tally of 303 and the 282 seats it had won in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats compared to 52 that it had won in 2019 and 44 seats in 2014. The INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions from exit polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily -- the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272 majority mark after votes polled in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were counted. For the first time, since the Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power in 2014, it did not secure a majority on its own. (ANI)

