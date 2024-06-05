Premachandran Applauds Election Results, Calls for Robust Opposition

In a reflective statement following the Lok Sabha election results, veteran politician N K Premachandran described the outcome as a promising beginning for India's democracy. Highlighting the importance of a robust opposition, he stressed that the newly formed coalition government and the opposition must remain vigilant.

Premachandran, a seasoned member of the Revolutionary Socialist Party, secured his fourth victory in the Kollam constituency with over four lakh votes. Speaking to PTI, he voiced the necessity of a strong opposition for a healthy parliamentary democracy, pointing out that the opposition INDIA bloc's 234 seats mark a significant improvement.

The elections saw the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 240 seats, a notable drop from the 303 seats previously held. Premachandran underscored that the new dynamics would compel the ruling BJP to be more cautious and the opposition more vigilant, ensuring greater accountability and vibrant political debates. He also mentioned the critical role of safeguarding the Constitution and addressing Kerala's political trends.

