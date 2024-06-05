Maharashtra's Political Shake-Up: Shinde and Fadnavis on Electoral Reverses

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde acknowledged the electoral setbacks faced by the ruling coalition and emphasized collective responsibility among BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP in contesting elections. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has offered to resign following BJP's reduced seat count.

Shinde highlighted the coalition's performance, pointing out that the BJP won nine Lok Sabha seats as opposed to 22 in 2019, with Shiv Sena securing seven seats and NCP one. In contrast, the previous election saw a dominant 41 out of 48 seats won by the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Expressing determination, Shinde noted the ruling coalition's inability to counter opposition narratives effectively but remained optimistic about future efforts. He upheld the importance of unity moving forward and addressed the skewed impact of opposition campaigns in the electorate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)