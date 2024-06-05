Left Menu

Sunak Congratulates Modi on Election Victory, Envisions Thriving Future

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called PM Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory, emphasizing the thriving bilateral relationship. Both leaders plan to meet at the G7 Summit in Italy. The India-UK free trade agreement remains stalled, with hopes to resume talks post the UK general election.

Updated: 05-06-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:10 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to extend his congratulations on Modi's electoral triumph, signaling a bright future for bilateral ties. The leaders have committed to staying in touch ahead of their upcoming meeting at the G7 Summit in Italy, invited by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the Outreach Sessions.

Sunak, amidst his campaign for the UK general election set for July 4, expressed hope that the Conservative Party-led government would secure a fourth consecutive term. 'Today I spoke to Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory,' Sunak announced via social media.

Highlighting the enduring UK-India friendship, Sunak stated in Hindi, 'Britain aur Bharat ke beech kareebi mitrata hai, aur saath milkar yeh mitrata aage badhti rahegi (Britain and India share a close friendship, which will be enhanced moving forward in partnership).' A Downing Street statement emphasized the leaders' anticipation of seeing each other at the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy.

The call began with Sunak's congratulations and best wishes for Modi's third term, reflecting on the robust UK-India relations and their growth potential. With the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations stalled due to both countries' election cycles, discussions are expected to resume post the UK election on July 5. The Opposition Labour Party has expressed intent to finalize the FTA if elected to govern.

