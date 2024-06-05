"Will analyse it": BJP's Jagdish Shettar on party's reduced seats in Karnataka

BJP's newly-elected MP from Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, Jagdish Shettar said on Wednesday that the party will analyse the reason behind the seats reduced in Karnataka. He also mentioned that there were some seats, where the BJP lost by a small margin.

"NDA got more than 290 seats and NDA government is going to be formed at the centre and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time. Our party will analyse it (why the seats decreased)," Shettar said. "In every election, there is win and lose. In some seats, we lose by a small margin. Last time results were surprising even for us," he added.

Jagdish Shettar won the Belgaum parliamentary seat with a margin of 1,78,437 votes. He defeated Congress' Mrinal R Hebbalkar who got 5,83,592 votes. However, the BJP will observe that its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka has declined, with the party's seats reducing from 26 in the 2019 elections to 17 in 2024.

Janata Dal (Secular), which contested as an ally with the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), won two seats, taking the total tally of the alliance to 19. The Congress's performance in its ruled state has improved, increasing from one seat in 2019 to nine seats in 2024.

Congress won the most controversial Hassan seat after sitting MP Prajwal Revanna was accused in an obscene video case. Revanna lost the seat to Congress's Shreyas M Patel by a margin of 42,649 votes. Polling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka was held in the second and third phases on April 26 and May 7, respectively.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections. (ANI)

