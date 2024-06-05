"No discussion yet": TDP leader Ram Naidu on talks with BJP over portfolio distribution

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP K Ram Mohan Naidu said on Wednesday that there has been no discussion with the BJP yet regarding portfolios in the ministry and party chief Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized on making NDA more strong as of now. "There has been no discussion on it yet. Naidu ji says that NDA has to be taken forward strongly," the TDP leader said.

Speaking at the NDA meeting today, Ram Mohan Naidu said, "This meeting was to give a message to the people that once again a strong government is going to be formed in the country. Now, on June 7 there will be a meeting with MPs and on 9th there will be Modi ji's swearing-in ceremony." He also emphasized that they would stand with Modi ji with full strength.

Further, on being asked whether the NDA alliance would work or not, Mohan Naidu said, "It will work because all these alliances were formed not after the elections but before that. We (TDP) were in the alliance during Vajpayee's time. These 5 years are going to be very good for the country." The TDP leader also asserted that they will work to make Andhra Pradesh move ahead on the path of development.

"TDP is a regional party and our effort will be to see Andhra Pradesh move ahead on the path of development. By leaving the YSRCP, the people have given a message that there has been no development in the state," he said. Meanwhile, twenty-one NDA leaders signed a letter to elect Narendra Modi as their leader during a key meeting held at his official residence in Delhi on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the NDA leaders congratulated the Prime Minister for his leadership and the strides made by the nation under him in the last 10 years. (ANI)

