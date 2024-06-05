Putin's St. Petersburg Summit: Media Giants Convene
Russian President Vladimir Putin held his first in-person meeting since 2019 with senior editors from major international news agencies. The event took place in Gazprom's new headquarters in St. Petersburg, marking a significant moment for media relations. Notable attendees included editors from Reuters, AP, AFP, and other global agencies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with senior editors from international news agencies on Wednesday at the newly built headquarters of Gazprom in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg.
It is Putin's first such face-to-face meeting with senior international news agency editors since 2019. He held an online meeting in 2021.
Among the attendees were senior editors from Reuters, Associated Press (AP), Agence France Presse (AFP), Kyodo, Yonhap, Xinhua, Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA), Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) and the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
