Left Menu

Putin's St. Petersburg Summit: Media Giants Convene

Russian President Vladimir Putin held his first in-person meeting since 2019 with senior editors from major international news agencies. The event took place in Gazprom's new headquarters in St. Petersburg, marking a significant moment for media relations. Notable attendees included editors from Reuters, AP, AFP, and other global agencies.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 23:05 IST
Putin's St. Petersburg Summit: Media Giants Convene
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with senior editors from international news agencies on Wednesday at the newly built headquarters of Gazprom in the former imperial capital of St Petersburg.

It is Putin's first such face-to-face meeting with senior international news agency editors since 2019. He held an online meeting in 2021.

Among the attendees were senior editors from Reuters, Associated Press (AP), Agence France Presse (AFP), Kyodo, Yonhap, Xinhua, Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA), Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA) and the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024