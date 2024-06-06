Left Menu

U.S. Ambassador Endorses Confidence in President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum

The U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, assures investors of confidence in President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's administration. Salazar highlighted the continuity of Rogelio Ramirez de la O as Finance Minister, emphasizing his understanding of the economy and positive relations with U.S. officials. He also mentioned investment opportunities for Mexican firms in the U.S.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2024 02:32 IST
Investors should have confidence in Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's incoming administration, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico said on Wednesday, after the peso and local stocks fell sharply following Sunday's election results.

Ambassador Ken Salazar said that Sheinbaum's naming of current Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O to stay in his post was a "good signal of what's to come." Ramirez de la O "knows how the economy works," Salazar said, adding that the minister had a "tremendously positive relationship" with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Salazar, speaking at an event with the Atlantic Council in his first public remarks following the election, also said that there were opportunities for Mexican companies to invest in the United States.

