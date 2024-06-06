Left Menu

Suresh Gopi's Vision Beyond Ministerial Confinement

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi has expressed his desire not to become a Union minister. He believes he can achieve more for the people of Kerala as a Member of Parliament. Gopi, who achieved a significant win for BJP in Kerala, emphasized the importance of implementing his proposed projects.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 06-06-2024 11:18 IST
Actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi announced on Thursday that he does not aspire to be a Union minister, prioritizing the implementation of his proposed welfare projects for Kerala instead.

Having secured a historic victory for the BJP in Kerala by clinching the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, Gopi urged that he not be restricted to a ministry role, asserting that his effectiveness would be greater as a Member of Parliament.

'Please do not confine me to a room. As an MP, I can undertake the work of various ministries,' he stated. 'What I seek is that the ministries execute the projects I propose for Kerala,' Gopi added, responding to questions about his potential ministerial ambitions.

Gopi maintained that his service would extend beyond Thrissur to encompass Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Addressing the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival, he called for a new narrative, criticizing alleged police interference in its rituals.

The BJP leader's unexpected victory in Thrissur stunned the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-headed UDF, who had dismissed exit poll predictions favoring Gopi.

