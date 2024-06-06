SKM Demands PM Modi's Apology for MCC Violations

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a public apology for what it describes as continuous violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the recent election period. The farmers' union has also urged the Supreme Court to take decisive action against those responsible for breaches of legal conduct.

In a statement, the SKM emphasized that all individuals are equal before the law, and Modi should not be an exception. They accused the Prime Minister and other top BJP leaders of spreading communal hatred, exploiting religious sentiments for electoral gain, and intimidating political opponents.

The SKM highlighted that despite raising concerns with the Election Commission, no action was taken against the misuse of religion and communal propaganda. The union warned that fostering hatred against minorities undermines secular values and fosters alienation and insecurity among minority communities. The SKM also noted that the recent election results, which saw the BJP losing its single-party majority, reflect the public's rejection of divisive tactics.

