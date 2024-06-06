"Nitish Kumar will always remain a part of NDA": Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always been in a leading role in Bihar and will remain a part of the NDA. Speaking to ANI, Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always been in a leading role in Bihar, he has said that he was, is, and will remain a part of the NDA. The mandate has been received in favour of the NDA, so those who keep peeping through the back door will not succeed, their intentions will never be fulfilled.

Taking a jibe at the INDIA bloc, Sinha said, "INDI alliance is not 'mahagathbandhan' it is 'magathagbandhan.' Speculations are continuing that the INDIA bloc is trying to woo some of the NDA allies to spring a surprise.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions. PM Modi has secured a third term, but the BJP needed the support of other parties in his coalition, primarily JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

On the other hand, NDA leaders unanimously passed a resolution in the meeting, electing Narendra Modi as their leader. PM Modi will take the oath for the third time on June 9, sources said.

President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the recommendation of the Union Cabinet. "The President accepted the advice of the Cabinet on June 5, 2024, and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in the exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday. (ANI)

