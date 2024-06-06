Left Menu

Vishal Patil Backs Congress in Post-Election Boost

Independent Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Vishal Patil, met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to extend his support to the party. Patil, grandson of ex-Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil, won from Sangli as an Independent. This comes after Congress secured 99 seats in the opposition bloc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:43 IST
Vishal Patil Backs Congress in Post-Election Boost
Vishal Patil
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Independent Lok Sabha member Vishal Patil, hailing from Maharashtra, offered his support to the Congress by meeting its president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday.

Vishal Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil, clinched victory from the Sangli constituency as an Independent candidate. Patil had parted ways with Congress and ran independently following the Sangli seat allocation to Shiv Sena-UBT under the MVA coalition deal.

Expressing his support on X, Kharge stated, 'Welcoming the support of elected MP from Sangli, Shri Vishal Patil (@patilvishalvp) to the Congress party.' In the latest Lok Sabha elections, Congress emerged strong within the opposition alliance, winning 99 seats, while the INDIA coalition claimed 233 seats in total.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024