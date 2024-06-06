Vishal Patil Backs Congress in Post-Election Boost
Independent Lok Sabha member from Maharashtra, Vishal Patil, met with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to extend his support to the party. Patil, grandson of ex-Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil, won from Sangli as an Independent. This comes after Congress secured 99 seats in the opposition bloc.
In a significant political development, Independent Lok Sabha member Vishal Patil, hailing from Maharashtra, offered his support to the Congress by meeting its president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday.
Vishal Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil, clinched victory from the Sangli constituency as an Independent candidate. Patil had parted ways with Congress and ran independently following the Sangli seat allocation to Shiv Sena-UBT under the MVA coalition deal.
Expressing his support on X, Kharge stated, 'Welcoming the support of elected MP from Sangli, Shri Vishal Patil (@patilvishalvp) to the Congress party.' In the latest Lok Sabha elections, Congress emerged strong within the opposition alliance, winning 99 seats, while the INDIA coalition claimed 233 seats in total.
