Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Cabinet Reshuffle Ahead of 2026 Elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma plans to reshuffle his ministry with at least three new faces by August 15, aiming to form a new team for the 2026 assembly elections. The reshuffle process will commence after the state's flood situation subsides, pending discussion with central leadership.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:57 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for a cabinet reshuffle, introducing at least three new faces by August 15. The move aims to form a dynamic team for the 2026 assembly elections. Sarma noted that the reshuffle would begin after the ongoing flood situation improves and cited the need to consult with central leadership, which is also currently transitioning. His remarks came during a press conference, where he clarified that not all current ministers would be replaced but departmental changes were likely.

According to Sarma, at least three new members would be added to the cabinet, filling existing vacancies and the position left by Parimal Suklabaidya, who won a Lok Sabha seat. Sarma emphasized the importance of fresh energy in his team to effectively face the upcoming elections. He assured that the reshuffle process would kick off a month after flood conditions in the state ameliorate.

With a vision geared towards the future, Sarma is prepping his ministry for a revamped look, ready to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the next assembly elections in 2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

