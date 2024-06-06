NDA MPs Set to Elect Modi as Leader, Paving Way for Third Term

The newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are anticipated to convene on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, potentially setting the stage for his third term as Prime Minister. Sources indicate that the swearing-in ceremony is expected to happen on Sunday.

Subsequent to Modi's election as the NDA's leader, senior alliance figures like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will accompany him in a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu. They will present her with the list of supporting parliamentarians.

The NDA currently holds 293 seats, comfortably exceeding the 272-majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, held extensive discussions on Thursday as the government formation process commenced. There is a demand from the Janata Dal (United) for respectable representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

JD(U) leader Shrawan Kumar emphasized that the matter of cabinet berths would be decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. He affirmed the need for three ministerial positions.

Chirag Paswan, leader of LJP(R) and potential Cabinet hopeful, reiterated his party's unconditional support for Modi, acknowledging his decisive leadership in the NDA's majority win.

On Friday, all NDA components will likely present their letters of support for Modi as the new prime minister.

Regarding the JD(U)'s push for a review of the Agnipath scheme, Paswan conveyed Modi's openness to suggestions from allies during an NDA meeting. He encouraged allies to voice their opinions.

BJP leaders have been actively engaging with allies over ministerial allocations, with Naidu pressing for financial aid for Andhra Pradesh and fulfillment of commitments made during the state's bifurcation.

Modi, set to assume office for a third consecutive term, chaired a meeting where ruling alliance members unanimously selected him as their leader. JD(U) leaders also conferred with party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to secure key ministerial roles vital for their regional political aspirations.

