LJP (Ram Vilas) Offers Unconditional Support to PM Modi Post NDA Victory

The LJP (Ram Vilas) has pledged unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the BJP-led NDA's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls. LJP chief Chirag Paswan praised Modi's leadership and emphasized the NDA's commitment to serving marginalized sections of society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:10 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The LJP (Ram Vilas) has extended "unconditional" support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the BJP-led NDA's victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls, labeling it as a win for Modi's leadership, party chief Chirag Paswan announced on Thursday.

Leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously elected PM Modi as the bloc's leader on Wednesday, reinforcing the government's commitment to serve the poor, women, youths, farmers, and deprived sections of society. This was decided in a resolution passed during their meeting at PM Modi's residence.

The NDA's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections paves the way for PM Modi to take the oath for a third consecutive term, a first for any ruling alliance since 1962. "We extended our support to the Prime Minister and his leadership at yesterday's meeting. We humbly accepted his leadership without any condition," Paswan told reporters. "There can't be any condition. This is the victory of the Prime Minister's leadership. The NDA has secured this victory because of the way he has led the alliance," the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief added.

